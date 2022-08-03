iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Increased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 7.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.68% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,407. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

