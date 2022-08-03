iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. 1,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

