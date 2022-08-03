iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

