iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $412.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.45 and its 200 day moving average is $420.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

