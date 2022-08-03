iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

