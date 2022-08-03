iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,437. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

