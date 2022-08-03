Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,090.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $178,090.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

