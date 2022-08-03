Ispolink Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $1.31 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.