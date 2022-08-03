Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

J stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.79. 592,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,439. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

