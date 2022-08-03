Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.