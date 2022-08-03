Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
JAGX stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
