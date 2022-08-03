James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

