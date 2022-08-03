James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 88,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

