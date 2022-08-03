Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

IVZ stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

