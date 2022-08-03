Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $22.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.80. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

TMO opened at $586.04 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

