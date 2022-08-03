Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

FICO stock opened at $462.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.21. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $534.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.