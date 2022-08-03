Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get PROG alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Shares of PROG stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in PROG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PROG by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.