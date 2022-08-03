Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 0.4%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 927.48 ($11.36) and last traded at GBX 917.40 ($11.24). 508,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 614,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913.40 ($11.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JET2 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.22) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.61) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.64).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 965.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jet2 Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £50,016.84 ($61,287.64).

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.