John W. Dietrich Sells 39,463 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $8,844,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

