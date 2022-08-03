John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.27

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.27 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 152.07 ($1.86). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 156.95 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,520,386 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.81), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($14,226.57). In related news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,226.57). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($4,012.83). Insiders have bought 24,060 shares of company stock worth $5,182,436 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

