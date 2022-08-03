Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

