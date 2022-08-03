Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,154,000 after buying an additional 155,114 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

