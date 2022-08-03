JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.69 and last traded at $55.71. 1,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,705,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.