JulSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,034.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $177,034.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.