Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in July

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.