Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in July

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

