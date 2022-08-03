KamPay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,610.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. KamPay has a market cap of $642,869.42 and $157,610.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KamPay has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00619652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035305 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
