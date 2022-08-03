KamPay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,610.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. KamPay has a market cap of $642,869.42 and $157,610.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KamPay has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

About KamPay

KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.

Buying and Selling KamPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KamPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KamPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KamPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

