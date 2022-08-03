Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Kava has a total market cap of $492.05 million and $37.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00008974 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00101309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00251436 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037599 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 244,854,088 coins and its circulating supply is 239,885,338 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

