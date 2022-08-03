KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. KBR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of KBR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

