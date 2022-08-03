KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. KBR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 1,710,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,792. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

