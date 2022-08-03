Keep4r Trading 56.1% Higher Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (KP4R) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $188,887.18 and $184.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

