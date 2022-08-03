Keep4r Trading 56.1% Higher Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (KP4R) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $188,887.18 and $184.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
Keep4r Coin Profile
Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep4r
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars.
