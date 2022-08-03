Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KMT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $1,182,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

