Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after acquiring an additional 108,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

