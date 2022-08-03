Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

