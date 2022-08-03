Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.