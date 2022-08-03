Kin Achieves Market Cap of $22.37 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $423,247.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,781,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,205,746,105 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

