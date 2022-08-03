Kineko Market Cap Tops $22,410.66 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $22,410.66 and $597.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
