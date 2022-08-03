Kineko Market Cap Tops $22,410.66 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $22,410.66 and $597.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

