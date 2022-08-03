King DAG 1-Day Volume Reaches $120,799.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $120,799.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

