KIWIGO Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $23,700.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
