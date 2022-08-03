Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $348,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.1 %

WBA stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.