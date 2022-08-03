Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

