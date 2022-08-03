Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,492,865 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,865 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 24.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $154,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,237. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

