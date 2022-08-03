Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 19,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,089. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
