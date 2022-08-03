Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $740,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,516. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

