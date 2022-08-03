Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.15 million, a P/E ratio of -238.75 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.