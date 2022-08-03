KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,458,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,046,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
KWG Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWG Group (KWGPF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.