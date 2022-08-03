Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.