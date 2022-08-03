Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Up 1.8 %

Lear stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $158.08. 14,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

