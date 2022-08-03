Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 2,953 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.