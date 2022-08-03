Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.