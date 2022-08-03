LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

