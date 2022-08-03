LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
LGIH stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes
In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
