Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.33 EPS.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 786,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,122. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.69%.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.