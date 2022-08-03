LifePro Asset Management Acquires 6,593 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 14,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

